102.5 KIAK - Fairbanks New Country FM
102.5 KIAK - Fairbanks New Country FM

On-Air Now

15 Facts You Didn't Know About Houston

WATCH: Melissa McCarthy Stars in Funny Super Bowl Ad!

WATCH: Georgia Aquarium animals root on the Falcons!

Military Dad Surprises Daughter While She Reads Letter to Him in Class (VIDEO)

INTERVIEW: Brett Young On Dating & The Perfect Date

Check Out the New Lead In The New Fifty Shades Movie!

Which Country Stars are Cheering For The Falcons This Weekend?

Happy Weekend! Here's A Patriotic Chicken Playing The Piano!

Teacher Gives Each Student Their Own Personal Hand Shake Greeting

Girl Sees Homeless Man Through Restaurant Window, Brings Him Her Dinner

Blake Shelton Remembers Late Brother in 'The Voice' Promo

The Band Perry Announces Pop Record: Hear Their First Single

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel