102.5 KIAK - Fairbanks New Country FM
102.5 KIAK - Fairbanks New Country FM

On-Air Now

Why Kelsea Ballerini Hasn't Thought About Wedding Planning

Beyoncé Announces She's Pregnant with Twins

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Expand Tour, Announce Opening Acts

Untitled Content

First Listen! Sam Hunt Drops 'Body Like a Back Road'

Chris Young Knows Exactly Who To Support At The Super Bowl

Carrie Underwood Felt Confident In Golden Globes Dress

Maren Morris To Make Grammy Debut With Alicia Keys

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Extend Tour Into 2018

Listen to Sam Hunt's 'Body Like A Back Road' | World Premiere

You'll Be Amazed At How Well This Camera Zooms In On The Moon!

California Driver Learns You Shouldn't Drive On The Jetty During High Surf...

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel