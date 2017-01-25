Toggle navigation
102.5 KIAK - Fairbanks New Country FM
102.5 KIAK - Fairbanks New Country FM
On-Air
Morning Show
Tim Palmer
Lia Knight
Kix Brooks
Lon Helton
Billy Greenwood
Angie Ward
Chris Randolph
Cody Alan
Bobby Bones
On-Air Schedule
Music
Listen Live
Recently Played
FREE iHeartRadio App
Media
Podcasts
Photos
Alaska Life on the Edge
Weather
Connect
Advertise on KIAK
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Half Price Club
iHeart Communities
Job Opportunities
Payment Center
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
FREE Movie Fridays
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Take Out Fridays
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Valentine Gifts for Half the Price >
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
We Want to Send You to the Movies for FREE >
Watch Brantley Gilbert's Album Release Party On The Honda Stage Tomorrow Night At 9pm!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Enter for Your Chance to Win >
previous
next
Does The Camera REALLY Add Ten Pounds?
Elderly Woman Lifted Out Of House In A Bathtub By Tornado!
Ellen Plays "Cash For Kindness" On Hollywood Blvd.
Lee Brice Adorable Baby Reveal
This Will Make You Laugh!
How To Walk The Dogs Without Walking!
Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away at 80
Luke Bryan Announces New Tour While "Duck Hunting" (VIDEO)
The Razzy Awards - The Best of the Worst!
Dan And Shay Have Baby News And A Tour Announcement
Luke Bryan to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl
Warmer Weather - We Love It!
x
See Full Playlist
102.5 KIAK
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 102.5 KIAK to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.